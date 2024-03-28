Kenya: Global Peace Crusader Banks On Meta, X Platforms to Promote Peace

28 March 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The global peace crusader Search for Common Ground (SCM) has said that it will strengthen partnerships with Meta and X platforms to entrench the peace process in the country.

The lobby group says the deal is a good way to ensure that more people are reached, creating tranquility.

This, they say, translates to a favorable environment, especially in the northern parts of Kenya, which then spurs economic development in those regions.

Its Country Manager, Judy Kimamo, observed that part of the peacekeeping process involves leveraging social media while ensuring that there are also safe spaces for spreading dialogue.

"The social media space has really grown and as digital peacebuilders, we have a very sharp focus on conversations that are happening in the media. We have done training with Meta and reached out to various communities including Kenya," she said.

She further revealed that the organization has also onboarded TikTok in a move anchored on making social media better.

Search for Common Ground operates in over 30 countries across the globe, with its headquarters in the United States of America.

