South Africa: Interventions to Stabilise Water Supply in Durban South Coast Areas

The eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality says the city is working around the clock to stabilise water supply in areas that are supplied through the South Coast Augmentation (SCA) pipeline.

The municipality said the system has been struggling to recover and maintain healthy levels to supply dependent reservoirs following the completion of repairs on a section of the 1200mm diameter SCA steel trunk main.

The trunk main underwent repairs after it was damaged by heavy rains.

The municipality said the city is building up storage at the Woodlands 3 and 4 Reservoirs by managing demand at the SCA pumpstation.

"Managing demands involve rationing supply to different reservoirs and switching off the booster pumpstations to allow reservoirs to recover. With this intervention, Woodlands 3 and 4 reservoirs have improved, with levels going from being empty to currently sitting at 30%.

"The city aims to reach 80% storage levels to be able to maintain pumping to the Amanzimtoti Waterworks to supply all dependent reservoirs that are located downstream from the Waterworks," the municipality said.

The affected areas include Amanzimtoti CBD, Almond, Kingsburgh, Doonside, Illovo Beach, Panorama Park, Umgababa, Mgobhozini, Mfume, KwaSoni, Mshiwase, Nkwali, Lovu, Bhekulwandle, KwaMakhutha, Mkhazini, Ezimbokodweni, KwaFakazi, KwaMgendwa, Mahlathini, Ohlongeni, eKuphileni, Adams Mission, Umnini, Danganyana, Magabheni, Dlambula, Ehlanzeni, Thoyane, Umkomaas, Clansthal, Craigeburn, Amahlongwa, Amalundi, Crowder Farm, Malukazi, and Scottburgh.

Construction of retaining walls underway

Meanwhile, a team from the city is hard at work building the retaining walls along Sinamuva Road in Inanda Newtown extension B, Ward 107.

This follows recent heavy rain, which exposed the main water pipe and damaged the roadside wall.

The city said the installation of retaining walls will increase safety measures for the community using Sinamuva Road in Ward 107.

As part of remedial efforts, the team is securing the water main pipe and protecting the road from soil erosion.

City's Project Foreman, who is providing strategic direction to ensure the work is done in accordance with job specifications, Bongani Shabalala, said the project started in December last year.

"Part of the work includes placing gabions to protect against soil erosion. A previous storm severely damaged the side wall, and other parts of the road were affected," Shabalala said.

Resident Siboniso Mpanza, who is working on the project, said the repair work has created job opportunities for locals.

"Most of the workers here are the youth who are learning new skills. We will continue to use these skills gained even after the project is completed," said Mpanza.