South Africa: Drive Safely This Holiday Weekend

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has urged law enforcement to crackdown on unruly driving on the roads.

This as increased traffic volumes on the country's roads is anticipated during the upcoming Easter long weekend.

"The [committee] urges law enforcement agencies in the province to intensify efforts to reduce road accident fatalities ahead of this year's Easter weekend.

"Given the anticipated surge in road traffic during this festive period, characterised by religious gatherings and family travel, heightened vigilance and enforcement of road safety regulations are paramount," the committee said.

Motorists are urged to stick to good driving practices over the weekend.

"The committee emphasises the collective responsibility of Gauteng residents and visitors to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to ensure road safety and prevent any tragic incidents during this period.

"The committee extends heartfelt wishes for a safe and peaceful Easter Weekend, particularly to the Christian faith-based community observing this time of remembrance for the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ," the committee said. - SAnews.gov.za