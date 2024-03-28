South Africa: Drive Safely This Holiday Weekend

27 March 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has urged law enforcement to crackdown on unruly driving on the roads.

This as increased traffic volumes on the country's roads is anticipated during the upcoming Easter long weekend.

"The [committee] urges law enforcement agencies in the province to intensify efforts to reduce road accident fatalities ahead of this year's Easter weekend.

"Given the anticipated surge in road traffic during this festive period, characterised by religious gatherings and family travel, heightened vigilance and enforcement of road safety regulations are paramount," the committee said.

Motorists are urged to stick to good driving practices over the weekend.

"The committee emphasises the collective responsibility of Gauteng residents and visitors to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to ensure road safety and prevent any tragic incidents during this period.

"The committee extends heartfelt wishes for a safe and peaceful Easter Weekend, particularly to the Christian faith-based community observing this time of remembrance for the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ," the committee said. - SAnews.gov.za

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.