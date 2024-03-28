South Africa: Have a Safe Easter Holiday With These Travel Tips

The Department of Tourism has wished South Africans a relaxing Easter holiday, while urging all tourists to #DoTourism safely and responsibly.

This holiday period offers an opportunity to unwind and take a mini-detour and explore the fun and diverse offerings in small dorpies, townships and villages, the department said in a statement ahead of the long weekend.

"Whether it be a Sho't Left to a quaint picnic park, nature reserve or heritage attraction, visitors are encouraged to play an active role in preserving the cultural and environmental aesthetics of the tourism destinations and to ensure their personal safety by adhering to the rules of the road and being vigilant.

"Tourism growth must be a desire of every patriotic South African, and ensuring the integrity of our country as a safe destination is critical in growing the domestic tourism market and international arrivals," said the department.

It encouraged tourists to keep safe by offering the following tips:

Be mindful of travel scams and fraudsters. Tourists should check for the following when making a booking through a travel agent or operator: a functioning and updated website, preferably a membership of a tourism association; and registration number of the company which is visible on the quotation; and carefully read and understand the terms and conditions before proceeding with the booking.

Be respectful to all cultures and traditions. South Africa has diverse people and cultures. To enhance your experience, always be mindful and respect the diversity when observing socio-cultural traditions and practices.

Watch the weather. The African sun can be intense during summer. Wear sunscreen and carry enough water to ensure that you stay hydrated, especially when visiting outlying areas.

Preserve the natural environment. We are renowned for pristine natural beauty and wildlife. Protect fauna and flora by not purchasing products sourced from endangered plants or animals.

Be waterwise. Water is a scarce commodity in many parts of the country and should be used sparingly by all. Tap water is safe to drink, avoid drinking water from rivers and streams.

Use registered guides and operators. While it is safe to travel throughout the country, certain areas however would be best explored through the services of a registered Tour Operator or Tourist Guide.

Get reliable information. To enhance your travel experience, details of where to go and things to do, can be obtained at the various local Visitors Information Centres located throughout the country.

Observe beach safety. We have some of the best beaches in the world. Enjoy and be sure to read and follow any signs at swimming areas. Watch out for rip currents which can to be very strong.

Buy local. Support local communities by purchasing goods that are produced in South Africa. That way, you can take a piece of us home with you

Be safe. Always be alert and make responsible decisions about your safety. Familiarise yourself with the area you are visiting or staying in. Check with your hotel before going for a walk alone. Don't hike alone, rather join a hiking group or friends. Be sure to follow safety tips provided by registered places of accommodation and by local authorities.

Be careful. Take care with your personal possessions and travel documents when travelling in cities and other popular destinations. Leave your passport and other documents in a safe place and carry a copy of another form of identification with you. Always keep your valuables in sight.

Be vigilant on the road. Avoid driving at night, especially in areas that are not well lit. Inform your holiday residence of your route and estimated arrival time, and keep them updated as you progress. Never stop in a deserted area to talk on your cell phone or even relieve yourself.

Tourism complaints. Should tourism services offered at any of our destinations not meet the expected standard, tourists can lodge a complaint with the Department of Tourism at complaints@tourism.gov.za Our Tourism Complaints Office is equipped to deal with challenges ranging from booking agencies, tour operators, tourist establishments and bad service.

Useful contact details:

· Police or any emergency: 10111

· From a cell/mobile phone: 112

· Medical Assistance: 10177

· Tourist Emergency WhatsApp line: A dedicated support system for tourists: +27 (0) 82 321 6018

· E2 National Monitoring Control Centre Hotline: +27 (0) 83 318 2475

· Roadside assistance on N4 route 0800 87 22 64

· SECURA Traveller App: Download this app to access trained emergency response support