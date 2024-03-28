Uganda: Museveni to New Ministers - Prioritise Wealth Creation, Combat Corruption

President Museveni has called upon the recently appointed ministers to prioritise wealth creation and combat corruption.

"Corruption undermines our efforts, but by focusing on wealth creation and fighting corruption, we can achieve 80 percent of our goals," he said.

These remarks were made on Wednesday at State House-Entebbe during the swearing-in ceremony of the six newly appointed ministers, approved by the parliamentary Appointments Committee on Monday, March 25.

The ceremony was presided over by Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Ms. Lucy Nakyobe, in the presence of President Museveni.

The new ministers include Lillian Aber for relief, disaster preparedness, and refugees; Dr. Kenneth Omona for Northern Uganda, Florence Wamala Nambozo for Karamoja Affairs and Phiona Nyamutoro for Energy and Mineral Development (Minerals).

Others are Gen Wilson Mbadi for Trade; and Balaam Barugahara for Youth and Children.

Museveni congratulated the ministers and tasked Balaam to encourage youth participation in wealth creation through sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, services, and ICT.

He also pledged to consider pardoning some opposition politicians accused of inciting illegal protests, provided they commit to refrain from such actions in the future.

Nakyobe congratulated the ministers on their appointments and urged them to live up to the confidence placed in them by the President and the people of Uganda.

Additionally, she introduced Gloria Asio Omaswa as the new Principal Private Secretary to the President.