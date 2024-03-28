Africa: Qatar Supports ICRC Operations in South Sudan

press release

With funding from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has signed a grant agreement with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to support the latter's relief aid for people fleeing the conflict in Sudan and seeking refuge or relocation in South Sudan.

The main areas of assistance include helping the Sudanese refugees and South Sudanese returnees to restore/maintain contact with their loved ones, as well as improving their access to essential health care services, clean drinking water, household items and food supplies.

"The signing of this agreement signifies the vital efforts made by ICRC, QFFD, and QRCS to support humanitarian action worldwide," stated Basma Tabaja, Head of ICRC Delegation in Qatar.

Faisal Mohamed Al-Emadi, Acting Secretary-General of QRCS, stressed the importance of meeting the basic needs of people displaced from Sudan to South Sudan. "This agreement is part of QRCS's continued humanitarian projects for vulnerable people in Sudan and many other countries, which were possible only with the contributions by our partners and donors, mainly QFFD," he added.

Since the outbreak of violence in Sudan, April 2023, over 600,000 people have crossed the borders to South Sudan. ICRC has been working to respond to the urgent needs of both the refugees and returnees, by providing phone call services for separated families to get reconnected, as well as providing water purification materials and food and nonfood items (NFIs).

The joint venture with QRCS and QFFD builds on strategic discussions between ICRC and the Government of Qatar, which focus on strengthening collaboration in areas of mutual interest, in order to address the evolving humanitarian needs of conflict-affected communities.

"We are very grateful to Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) for its pivotal role in making this strategic partnership happen. Together with QFFD and QRCS, we will strive to intensify humanitarian support for the millions of people suffering from the consequences of conflict," Ms. Tabaja concluded.