Zimbabwe: Ex-Black Aces Midfielder Muchanyarei Dies

Takudzwa Chitsiga — Former Black Aces and Hwange midfielder Thomas "Monkee" Muchanyarei has died.

He was 63.

The ex-footballer passed away at Sally Mugabe Hospital late Sunday evening after suffering from hypertension.

His sister Sophia Muchanyarei confirmed the death. She said the family was still in a state of shock following the passing on of Muchanyarei.

"We have lost someone who was a unifier for the family and the community at large. He made his name as a footballer and many people knew him very much in and around Mufakose," said Sophia.

"My brother passed away at Harare Hospital after suffering from BP and hypertension. Thomas was born in 1961 here in Mufakose and we were 12 in our family. It was myself and Thomas who were surviving and I am at a loss of words as he was my only sibling alive.

"I could not believe it as he only got sick last week and we thought he would recover but things went for the worst on Sunday.

"He was looking fine but things changed on Friday."

Muchanyarei was born in 1961 in Mufakose and after completing his Grade Seven he joined Black Aces where he played for years before he moved to Hwange.

He was part of the great Black Aces side that had footballers such as Emmanuel "Shumba" Nyahuma, Charles "Star Black" Kaseke, Mike "Dread" Madzivanyika, Francis "Gazza", Jeyimani", Stanley "Jaws" Mashezha and Percy "Master" Mwase.

At his peak, he went on to play in Ethiopia before he returned home to join a local company Hygienic Solutions where he worked for several years.

Muchanyarei was always jovial, and his grandchildren had gone to moniker him "Amadamara" because of his free spirit attitude.

Veteran football administrator Francis Zimunya said Muchanyarei was a good ball player who could have gone a long way if he played during these modern times.

"I knew him as a good winger who was very slippery. He was a good dribbler who caused so many challenges to defenders and opponents.

"It is so painful that we lost him. He was in the class of Moses Chasweka when it comes to good wingers," said Zimunya.

Muchanyarei is survived by his wife Sita Mica, two children Itayi and Thomas Jnr, and several grandchildren.

Mourners are gathered at House Number 24 Murambaonde Street in Mufakose.