Africa: USAID Launches the Africa Trade Desk through Prosper Africa

press release

Today, Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman announced the launch of the Africa Trade Desk, a signature trade platform from Prosper Africa that links large U.S. food retailers to African producers.

The announcement was made during the Atlanta Phambili: A Trade & Investment Gateway to Africa & South Africa event, an event highlighting the economic relationship between the United States and Africa, with a spotlight on South Africa.

The Africa Trade Desk, a public-private partnership between Prosper Africa and Afritex Ventures, is set to facilitate at least $300 million in export sales between Africa and the United States within the next 18 months. The Africa Trade Desk bridges the gap between African suppliers and U.S. retailers by establishing a secure supply chain from Africa to U.S. retailers by consolidating logistics, insurance, and track and trace technology from farm to retailer. Initially, the focus will remain on specialty food products such as seafood, peppadews, stone fruit, citrus, and high-value herbs and vegetables.

This initiative aggregates products from African suppliers, secures firm orders from its established network of U.S. buyers, and accesses financial resources to fund large orders. It not only supports U.S. retailers in diversifying their sourcing, reducing dependencies on traditional supply chains, and embracing high-quality, sustainable products from Africa but also aims to mentor and scale African suppliers for success in the U.S. market. The Africa Trade Desk will help streamline business for African farmers by addressing hurdles including logistics and overseas marketing.

ProsperAfrica is a U.S. Presidential-level national security initiative created to increase trade and investment at transformative levels. Prosper Africa is leading innovative approaches to U.S.-Africa trade relations and is changing the way we do business with Africa.

Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman at the Africa Trade Desk Event