Namibia: Namcor Suspends Executive Amid Internal Investigation

28 March 2024
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) has announced the immediate suspension of its Executive: Information Technology, Bonifatius Konjore, as part of an ongoing internal investigation into possible misconduct.

The decision to suspend Konjore was made by standard procedures aimed at ensuring a fair and impartial process.

It is crucial to note that this suspension does not imply any presumption of guilt or wrongdoing on Konjore's part, but rather serves to facilitate a thorough investigation, the entity said in a statement.

Louis du Toit, the Executive of finance & Administration, will assume Konjore's responsibilities during this period of suspension.

As NAMCOR adheres to its internal policies regarding employee relations, specific details regarding the investigation will not be disclosed at this time, and the company refrains from making further comments on ongoing investigations.

NAMCOR reassures its stakeholders that appropriate measures are being taken to address this matter swiftly and transparently, with the utmost consideration for the interests of all parties involved.

