Zimbabwe Unveils Osaka Japan Expo 2025 Logo

28 March 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe has unveiled its logo for the Osaka Japan Expo 2025 at a ceremony held this morning.

The unveiling was led by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Frederick Shava and other dignitaries that included Japan's ambassador to Zimbabwe Yamanaka Shinichi, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr Tafadzwa Muguti and Zimtrade Chief Executive Officer and Commissioner General of Osaka Japan Expo 2025, Mr Allan Majuru.

