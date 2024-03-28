South Africa: 28s Gang Boss Accused Ralph Stanfield's Legal Woes Escalate - Court Hears About Another Charge

analysis

Alleged 28 gang boss Ralph Stanfield, who together with his wife Nicole Johnson was arrested in a car theft case last year, has heard he may face yet another criminal charge -- this time in connection with a house break-in.

Despite being charged with various crimes, going through legal representation issues, and previously being denied bail, 28s gang boss accused Ralph Standfield now faces another criminal count, meaning his legal problems are mounting.

On Thursday, 28 March 2024, Stanfield heard he is likely to face a housebreaking-related charge that stems from 2018.

This emerged in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court when he made an appearance together with his co-accused -- his wife Nicole Johnson and three others, Denver Booysen, Johannes Abrahams and Jose Brandt, also known as Makop.

Among those present in the public gallery on Thursday was Johnson's mother Barbara.

She appeared calm sitting on the front row of the gallery, while Johnson appeared serious, maintaining eye contact with the magistrate.

Barbara Johnson owns half of the Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge -- a venue in Cape Town which was previously the subject of accusations involving intimidation levelled against Stanfield and Johnson.

Stanfield had made counterclaims of his own.

Statement and ballistics

During his brief appearance on Thursday state prosecutor Advocate Frank van Heerden told the court there was an outstanding witness statement in the case.

He was optimistic it would be obtained soon.

Van Heerden said the statement related to...