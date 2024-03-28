Tunisia: Elections for National Council of Regions and Districts - Isie to Announce Composition Thursday Afternoon

28 March 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Council of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) will meet on Thursday to approve the results of the elections, following the voting and counting operation which was conducted earlier on Thursday morning in all the seats of the regional authorities to elect the representatives of the councils of regions and districts to the National Council of Regions and Districts.

A press conference is scheduled for the afternoon to announce the results and the initial composition of the National Council of Regions and Districts, according to an ISIE press release.

The National Council of Regions and Districts comprises 77 members, broken down as follows:

