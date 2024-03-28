South Africa: Bounty 'Of R3m to Take Out' Attorney William Booth, Kinnear Trial Told

analysis

A State witness in the trial of those accused of killing the Anti-Gang Unit's Charl Kinnear has admitted to killing tow truck driver Richard Joseph, allegedly to send a message from alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack, and claimed Modack ordered a hit on attorney William Booth.

In the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday, a State witness implicated alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack in the attempted murder of attorney William Booth.

"Mr A", a member of the Terrible West Siders (TWS) gang, who cannot be named to protect his identity, claimed Modack ordered a hit on Booth after blaming Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen for the murder of Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik, who was representing Modack at the time.

Mr A has already testified that he murdered Nicolaas Heerschap, the father of former Hawks Warrant Officer Nico Heerschap, on 9 July 2019 in Melkbosstrand, allegedly on Modack's order. The younger Heerschap was investigating Modack at the time.

Mr A is serving a 25-year prison sentence for Heerschap's murder.

Modack and his 14 co-accused are collectively facing 124 charges, including murder, attempted murder, corruption, gangsterism, extortion, the illegal interception of communications, money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Mihalik was gunned down on 30 October 2018 as he was about to drop off his daughter at the Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard school in Green Point.

In August 2023, Mihalik's killers, Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti were sentenced...