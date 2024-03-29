Rwanda: Addressing Unpaid Care Work Is Rwanda's Unfinished Business

29 March 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By The New Times

Rwanda has emerged as a global leader in gender equality. From the progressive constitution to the high number of women in parliament and other decision making organs. In the corporate boardrooms. The country has taken significant strides towards a level playing field.

However, new research presented at the 11th Annual Research Conference by IPAR on March 27 exposes a persistent challenge - the unequal burden of unpaid care work that disproportionately falls on women in our families.

The research paints a concerning picture: Rwandan women shoulder at least two and a half times more pre-care and domestic work than men. This invisible workload translates to time poverty, limiting their opportunities for education, employment, and participation in public life. It is not just an issue of fairness - it hinders the country's overall development by restricting the potential of a significant portion of its population.

The good news is that solutions exist. The IPAR study proposes a three-pronged approach: recognition, reduction, and redistribution of this unpaid care work.

Recognition is vital. Unpaid care work is not a woman's duty - it is essential labour that deserves economic valuation and societal appreciation. Integrating it into national statistics would be a powerful first step towards finding a sustainable solution.

Reduction requires government intervention to ensure amenities like affordable childcare facilities, accessible water points, among others which can free up women's time and energy, allowing them to pursue their goals which will still benefit the family and the national economy in general.

Redistribution hinges on a cultural shift. We need policies and initiatives that promote shared responsibility within families. Encouraging men to be active partners in housework and childcare can dismantle traditional gender roles.

Rwanda's commitment to gender equality is undeniable. The positive reception of the IPAR research by the government is a testament to this political will. However, translating research into action is key. By implementing the proposed solutions, Rwanda can truly achieve its vision of equal opportunity for all.

The time for complacency is over. Let's leverage Rwanda's existing momentum to tackle this challenge. By recognizing, reducing, and redistributing unpaid care work, we can empower women, unlock Rwanda's full potential, and solidify the country's position as a global leader in gender equality.

