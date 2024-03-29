Eswatini - Authorities Must Stop Harassment and Intimidation of Tanele Maseko

press release

Responding to news of the arrest of Tanele Maseko, widow of the late human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko, and a number of her relatives, on 27 March at the Oshoek Border post while entering Eswatini from South Africa, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Vongai Chikwanda, said:

"Eswatini authorities must stop weaponizing the criminal justice system to target and harass her. Authorities must return her passport and mobile phone without delay.

"The judicial harassment of Tanele Maseko and her family is a clear violation of her human rights including the rights to liberty, freedom of expression and freedom of movement.

"The judicial harassment of Tanele Maseko and her family is a clear violation of her human rights including the rights to liberty, freedom of expression and freedom of movement.

"The confiscation of Tanele Maseko's passport and mobile phone without proper authorization constitutes a flagrant breach of her rights to freedom of movement and freedom of expression, as guaranteed under the human rights treaties including the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to which the country is a state party.

"Instead of using the criminal justice system to target, intimidate and harass Tanele Maseko, Eswatini authorities should focus on promptly, thoroughly, independently, impartially, transparently and effectively investigating Thulani Maseko's murder and bringing to justice those suspected to be responsible."

"Instead of using the criminal justice system to target, intimidate and harass Tanele Maseko, Eswatini authorities should focus on promptly, thoroughly, independently, impartially, transparently and effectively investigating Thulani Maseko's murder and bringing to justice those suspected to be responsible."

Background

On 27 March at 21:41, Tanele Maseko was informed by border officials in Eswatini that her passport was flagged as belonging to a wanted individual and was detained. The officer cited an investigation into the killing of human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko as the reason for her arrest, and her mobile phone was seized.

She was released on 28 March after submitting herself for questioning at the Manzini Regional Police Headquarters.

On 21 January 2023, Thulani Maseko was shot dead by unknown gunmen at his home in Luyengo, Mbabane. His killing came amid an escalation in attacks on state critics, many of whom had called for political reforms in Eswatini or exposed abuses of power. Tanele Maseko has been vocal in campaigning for justice for her husband.