Rwandan Performers Urged to Infuse Traditional Art in Their Work

Robert Masozera, the General Director of Rwanda Cultural Heritage Academy (RCHA), urged artists to draw inspiration from Rwanda's heritage and tradition instead of copying from external influences to preserve Rwanda's tradition and its significance.

Masozera made the remarks on March 27, during the celebration of World Poetry Day and World Theatre Day, at the Ethnographic Museum in Huye district.

The debut event, dubbed "Rwanda Performing Arts Festival," was organised by the Rwanda Performing Arts Federation (RPAF) in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Arts, Rwanda Cultural Heritage Academy (RCHA), Rwanda National Commission for UNESCO (CNRU), and Huye District. It brought together performing artists in poetry, modern dance, and comedy.

Masozera said that while art is advancing, drawing inspiration from Rwandan culture is lagging.

"There's a tendency to quickly adopt influences from outside Rwanda's cultural context instead.

That's why it's important to continually encourage young artists to draw inspiration from their heritage and culture. We need creativity in representing Rwandan culture through art," he said.

Masozera highlighted the big role of culture in Rwanda's history by reminding the audience of the profound impact of true Rwandan art in the liberation struggle.

He noted that in the history of Rwanda, art and culture played a tangible role in the fight for liberation, especially among the youth in exile. Despite adopting the culture of their host countries by then, parents utilised theatre to instil love for Rwandan culture in their children, which proved fruitful as they later contributed to the country's liberation."

"Culture, art, poetry, and drama all played an indelible role in restoring love for Rwanda," he said, adding that's why when we celebrate such occasions, we are thinking about the value of this art and its contribution to our society.

"The government is committed to promoting the arts, and progress is evident. Despite facing similar challenges, we've taken the time to understand them, and now it's time to foster tangible development," he noted.

The event was also an opportunity to pay a visit to Kiruri Mount in Karama Sector, Huye District. This location is known as Intebe y'Abasizi, a place that birthed legendary Rwandan poets particularly Queen Mother of King Ruganzu II Ndoli (1510-1543), Nyiraruganzu II Nyirarumaga whose poems played a significant role in shaping Rwandan culture and tradition.

She played a central role in institutionalising the use of poetry to perpetuate the history of the reigns of Rwandan monarchs.

According to Jerome Kajuga, the Director of Culture, Social and Human Science of the Rwanda National Commission on UNESCO, Nyirarumaga's contribution was stamp to Rwanda's poetry and paying tribute to her means a lot.

"Nyirarumaga pioneered Rwanda's poetry by inventing Impakanizi poems, the forerunner to many contemporary poems, with the aim of preserving Rwanda's history forever. Though modern writing didn't exist then, she believed history could be immortalised through poetry, a legacy evident in Rwandan poetry today," he said.

He added: "We aim to take this context to the international level. We want the day to be recognizable, like 'Kwita Izina,' 'Umuganura,' and others. People from all walks of life can come together to celebrate 'Ubusizi."

"We are preparing to modernise the 'Intebe y'Abasizi' to transform it into a cultural tourism site, preserving its legacy and ensuring its relevance in the modern era," he said.

The event concluded with performers and artists from various disciplines being recognized and awarded for their contributions to the entertainment sector, particularly in poetry. Every award was decorated with Nyirarumaga's picture.

The Best Radio Drama Actor of the Year was Evariste Twagirayezu, Best Radio Drama Actress of the Year was Ingabire Mimi Marthe, Best Male Stand-up Comedian of the Year was Mazimpaka Japheth, while Best Female Stand-up Comedian of the Year was Ernestine Kaduhire (Kadudu).

Emmanuel Nkundabose, commonly known as 'Manu,' won Best Male Acting Comedian of the Year, while Sandrine Uwimpundu, known as Rufonsina, won Best Female Acting Comedian of the Year.

Jojo Breezy, whose real name is Joseph Murwego, scooped the award for Best Male Dancer of the Year, while Shakira Uwimana Kayitare won Best Female Dancer of the Year.

Olivier Tuyisenge was awarded Best Male Poet of the Year, and Confiance Kibasumba won Best Female Poet of the Year. The People's Choice Award went to dancer Shakira Uwimana.

Maniraguha Carine, also known as Carine Poet, was named Most Passionate Poet of the Year, and Divine Uwayezu scooped the Senior Best Modern Dancer of the Year.

Speaking with The New Times, Carine Poet expressed her gratitude upon the recognition and how passionate she is while drawing inspiration from Nyirarumaga.

"Nyirarumaga for me is a legend and I refer my artistry from her. She used to see how the society is living, what the society is missing, and she would add something to it and that is how I do my work."

The "Ndi Africa " hitmaker said "I'm an advocate of women's empowerment and girls in general. I deserved the award because I normally work as a beginner. I still have much more to achieve including writing and performing more. I take it as something special for me."