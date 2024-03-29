Eritrea: Russia's Pacific Fleet Frigate Arrives in Massawa

28 March 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

The Russian Pacific Fleet frigate, Marshal Shaposhnikov, arrived today, 28 March, for a five-day port call in Massawa, commemorating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the Russian Federation and Eritrea.

Upon its arrival at the Massawa port, the naval frigate was warmly welcomed by Eritrea's Navy. The welcoming ceremony was attended by senior government officials, Commanders of the Eritrean Defense Forces, and Mr. Igor Mozgo, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Eritrea.

Senior government officials and military Commanders toured the naval frigate and received a briefing on the objectives of its tour and its history.

It is worth recalling that India's naval ship conducted a similar tour to the port city of Massawa.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.