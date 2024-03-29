Eritrea: Russia's Pacific Fleet Frigate Arrives in Massawa

The Russian Pacific Fleet frigate, Marshal Shaposhnikov, arrived today, 28 March, for a five-day port call in Massawa, commemorating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the Russian Federation and Eritrea.

Upon its arrival at the Massawa port, the naval frigate was warmly welcomed by Eritrea's Navy. The welcoming ceremony was attended by senior government officials, Commanders of the Eritrean Defense Forces, and Mr. Igor Mozgo, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Eritrea.

Senior government officials and military Commanders toured the naval frigate and received a briefing on the objectives of its tour and its history.

It is worth recalling that India's naval ship conducted a similar tour to the port city of Massawa.