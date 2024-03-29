Namibia Launches Visa On Arrival At Several Border Posts

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security on Monday officially launched visas on arrival at the Oshikango, Mohembo, Oranjemund, Ariamsvlei, and Noordoewer border posts.

The launch was officiated by minister of home affairs Albert Kawana in Windhoek.

He said this was triggered by a boom in tourism.

The number of tourists visiting Namibia is partly thanks to measures the government has put in place, such as online visas and visas on arrival, Kawana said.

Previously, visas on arrival were only possible at Hosea Kutako International Airport, followed by Walvis Bay Airport, and the Katima Mulilo, Ngoma, Impalila Island and Trans-Kalahari border posts.

"I am also pleased to inform the nation that the Oshikango/Santa Clara border posts will soon operate on a 24-hour basis," Kawana said.

He said he has no doubt that the Ohangwena, and //Kharas regions would experience increased tourist arrivals through the five selected border posts.

"Upon entry into Namibia, our visitors are requested to pay for their visas online, because we have installed speedpoints at designated border points. The money is paid directly into the state revenue account, thereby eliminating temptations associated with handling cash," he said.

Kawana said tourists from countries where Namibia has no diplomatic representation no longer need to apply in advance before departing their countries.

He said the government has exempted over 60 countries worldwide from visa requirements when visiting Namibia for tourism purposes.

In 2019, 45 countries' nationals started benefiting from visas on arrival.

During 2023, 11 countries were added to the list.

"Today, 58 countries can receive visas on arrival," Kawana said.

He said this arrangement excludes people coming to Namibia for work purposes, who would still require a visa.

"Upon approval of the visa application, the immigration officer will request the applicant to make a payment of N$1 200," he said.