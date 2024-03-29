Namibia: Mbumba Urges Police to Ensure Crime-Free Easter

28 March 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Written By Donald Matthys

President Nangolo Mbumba has called on law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts to ensure a crime-free Easter weekend.

Mbumba said citizens should embrace the values of compassion, sacrifice and care for fellow citizens during this period.

"Steer clear of any conduct that is hurtful towards the interests of other Namibians, drive safely and show respect towards law enforcement officers. I also encourage law enforcement to redouble their efforts to ensure that we have a crime-free weekend. I wish you all in the Christian family a happy and safe Easter weekend," Mbumba said.

