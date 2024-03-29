Tunisia - Lawyers Tarrgeted With Judicial Harassment and Reprisals

28 March 2024
Amnesty International (London)
Since January 2022, at least 20 Tunisian defence lawyers in high profile cases, have faced judicial harassment through criminal investigations based on their peaceful exercise of their human rights including the rights to freedom of expression and association, Amnesty International said today. The organization calls on the Tunisian authorities to immediately drop all charges against lawyers who are facing criminal investigation solely based on the peaceful exercise of their human rights and the discharge of their professional duties.

