Kenya: President Ruto Delivers Message of Hope for Easter Weekend

29 March 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — President William has shared a message of hope as Kenyans join Christians worldwide in celebrating the Easter weekend.

In a post on his social media account, the Head of State emphasized the significance of Easter, marking the sacrifices made by Jesus for humanity's redemption.

He urged Kenyans to embrace hard work, commitment, and hope, drawing inspiration from Jesus' resilience.

"The Easter message of hope acknowledges life's challenges. By staying true to our values and working diligently, we can overcome adversity and find success and happiness," said the President.

President William also encouraged Kenyans to show kindness to the less fortunate during this season, aligning with the spirit of Easter.

He expressed confidence in the current generation's ability to build a brighter future on the foundation laid by his administration.

Easter holds great importance in Christianity, symbolizing the Resurrection of Jesus three days after his crucifixion.

