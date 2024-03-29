Mauritius: Welcome Reception Held to Mark Arrival of Australia's New High Commissioner to Mauritius

A welcome reception, organised by the Australian High Commission, yesterday evening, in honour of Australia's new High Commissioner to Mauritius, Ms Kate Chamley, was graced by the presence of the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

The reception, held at Le Suffren Hotel & Marina in Port Louis, was also attended by other eminent dignitaries including the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, the Attorney General, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Maneesh Gobin, as well as members of Government, the private sector, the civil society, and the Australian community.

In her address on the occasion, the Australian High Commissioner highlighted that Mauritius and Australia are natural partners as both are Indian Ocean Island nations and immigration nations that are made up of diverse multicultural societies. 'We share similar values in terms of our support for political, economic, and religious freedoms, democracy, the rule of law, racial and gender equality, and mutual respect', she added.

High Commissioner Chamley remarked that while both countries' diplomatic relations date back to 1970, their people-to-people links go back to the 1800s. This, she further emphasised, show that Mauritius and Australia share a longstanding and warm relationship that is underpinned by collaboration in mutual interests.

Moreover, she expressed pride to be now the caretaker of this relationship as she assumes the role of High Commissioner of Australia, whilst reaffirming her commitment to continuing that cooperation to ensure the security, stability, and prosperity of the region.

Mrs Chamley dwelt on key areas of collaboration including trade, education, climate change, gender equality and equity, youth leadership, along with blue economy and maritime security whereby both parties can tap into new avenues of collaboration. Australia's intent to deal with shared problems through shared solutions was also underlined.

To conclude, the Australian High Commissioner renewed Australia's resolve to support Mauritius in reaching its next chapter aspirations and coordinating with development partners in this regard.