Uganda: Police to Sell 'Idle' Sh28 Billion Aircraft

29 March 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Police have said they are in the process of selling off the 9-seater 5XPEF/P180 PIAGO AVANTI bought in 2019 for shs28 billion.

On Friday, police led journalists to a guided tour of the aircraft at the police wing in Entebbe.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said despite having the capacity of remaining airborne for up to 8 hours while providing aerial support, the aircraft has failed to achieve any positive outcome since its acquisition.

"Since its acquisition, it has only covered a total flying time of 117hours, because it is not designed for non-tarmacked runways, undergoes expensive mandatory inspections, insurance and AMO with no benefits realised. In addition, the aircraft parts are very expensive given the nature and category of luxury," Enanga said.

He explained that after realizing this, the matter was reported to the Internal Affairs minister who gave no objection to the disposal of the unserviceable aircraft and procurement of the new compatible helicopter.

He explained that a board of survey on October, 19, 2022 inspected the aircraft and valued it at $4.2 million, a value that includes depreciated replacement cost valuation, technical condition, based valuation, Blue book values, current marketing running prices, a minimum of $100, 681.79 to replace expired parts and it being the only aircraft on the African continent.

"Therefore, the replacement of the fixed wing aircraft will provide the Police Airwing with an additional operational and effective crime fighting tool. So far, several types of aircraft have been reviewed, with manufacturers and in total consideration of the aircraft possible loads and operations of the Uganda Police."

Police however dismissed claims that the aircraft has already been disposed of and in silence.

Enanga explained that the process to dispose of the aircraft follows the PPDA process.

"It is considered option of the police force that the Paggio Avanti 11 Evo is disposed of and a new generation compatible aircraft acquired through the trade-in procurement sourcing method, ans in line with the PPDA laws and regulations."

