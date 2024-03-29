Tanzania: President to Lead Tanzanians in Prayers for Fallen Sokoine

Dodoma — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to lead top government officials and other delegates at special national prayers to commemorate 40 years since the abrupt demise of former Prime Minister, Edward Sokoine.

The late Sokoine died at the age of 45 years in a road crash on April 12, 1984 at Dakawa area, just a few kilometres from Morogoro as he was heading to Dar es Salaam from Dodoma after attending a parliamentary session.

The national prayers will be held at the late Mzee Sokoine's Enguik village located at Monduli juu in Monduli District, Arusha Region on Friday, April 12, 2024, according to the family spokesperson, Lembris Kipuyo.

Briefing journalists on the envisaged memorable event, Mr Kipuyo noted that the national prayers which will be coordinated by the late Sokoine's family in partnership with the Sokoine Memorial Foundation kickking off at around 8:00 a.m.

"The prayers will be attended by different top government officials led by President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan," noted Mr Kipuyo.

Mr Kipuyo who is also a retired District Commissioner (DC) further took time to eulogise the former PM who served under former President and the Founding Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere for two consecutive terms (1977-1980 and 1983-1944).

"The late Sokoine was a true patriot who loved his nation and his people, he ensured that the country's resources benefited all Tanzanians, he served all the people without any discrimination and above all he was truly a God-fearing individual," said Mr Kipuyo.

The family spokesperson who is equally working with the Sokoine Memorial Foundation also said that Mr Sokoine's family was working closely with the foundation which decided to partner with them in organising the envisaged prayers.

The late Edward Moringe Sokoine was born on August 01, 1938 at his home village of Enguik in Monduli district, Arusha region. He received his primary and secondary education in Monduli district and Umbwe in Kilimanjaro region respectively.

In 1961 he obtained membership in the party that fought for Tanganyika's independence-Tanganyika African National Union (TANU). Between 1962 and 1963 he went to Germany (East Germany by then) to pursue his education in Public Administration.

Immediately after returning to the country, he was appointed as Masai District Executive Officer in charge of Manyara, Arusha, Kiteto, Simanjiro, Longido and Ngorongoro.

Later in 1965, Mr Sokoine was elected as Member of Parliament for Monduli constituency and in 1967 he was appointed by former President Nyerere as Deputy Minister for Communications, Works and Labour.

In 1970, he was re-elected as Moduli MP and later appointed as the Minister in the President's Office and later in 1972 he was appointed Minister of Defence and National Service. In 1975 he also reinstated his position as Monduli lawmaker and reappointed as minister of Defence and National Service.

On February 13,1977 Former President Nyerere appointed him as Prime Minister, a position he held until November 7, 1980 when he resigned and went to Yugoslavia for further studies.

The late Sokoine returned back to the country in 1983 and luckily enough, the former President reappointed him as Prime Minister on February 23, 1983, a position he served until his abrupt death on April 12, 1984. He died in a road accident at Dakawa in the outskirts of Morogoro region.