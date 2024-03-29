Kenyan Rally Driver Fined for Possession of Spare Tyres Not Approved By FIA

29 March 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Naivasha — Kenyan driver Andrew Muiruri has been slapped with a Ksh 71,000 (€500) fine by FIA for being in possession of spare tyres not approved by the world governing motorsport body at the ongoing WRC Safari Rally.

According to the report submitted by FIA Deputy Technical Delegate, Muiruri and co-driver Edward Njoroge driving car number 38, were found to carry two tyres as spares, which were produced by Dunlop, which is not the FIA-nominated tyre company instead of Pirelli (FIA exclusive tyre partner).

The Kenyan crew must pay the fine within 48 hours or risk ejection from WRC Safari Rally.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.