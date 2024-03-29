Kenyan Rally Driver Fined for Possession of Spare Tyres Not Approved By FIA

Naivasha — Kenyan driver Andrew Muiruri has been slapped with a Ksh 71,000 (€500) fine by FIA for being in possession of spare tyres not approved by the world governing motorsport body at the ongoing WRC Safari Rally.

According to the report submitted by FIA Deputy Technical Delegate, Muiruri and co-driver Edward Njoroge driving car number 38, were found to carry two tyres as spares, which were produced by Dunlop, which is not the FIA-nominated tyre company instead of Pirelli (FIA exclusive tyre partner).

The Kenyan crew must pay the fine within 48 hours or risk ejection from WRC Safari Rally.