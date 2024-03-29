Kenya: Excitement of Man & Machine Conquering WRC Safari Rally Action Day One

Day one of the WRC Safari Rally certainly lived up to its reputation, treating spectators to a mesmerizing display of skill and speed amidst the picturesque backdrop of Kedong and iconic terrains of Loldia, and Geothermal. Despite the rugged terrain demanding both technical expertise and sheer determination, this stage unfolded like a chapter in a gripping saga, showcasing the resilience and adaptability of both man and machine in the face of nature's formidable obstacles.

Here's a snap shot of some of the action from various photographers

KCB Bank Kenya officially flagged off the 2024 WRC Safari Rally World Championship at KICC yesterday marking the beginning of the 4 day thrilling adventure in Naivasha. Their investment in sports, especially WRC Safari Rally, is geared towards giving an opportunity to local rally drivers like Nikhil Sachania and Karan Patel to participate in a global spectacle to position Kenya internationally as a motorsport destination.

As the official financial partner for the global spectacle, KCB Bank Kenya injected KShs. 195 million into the event which is returning to its traditional Easter weekend for the first time in 27 years.

KCB Group Chairman, Dr. Joseph Kinyua said, "This year's Safari Rally gives us an opportunity to strategically contribute towards the long-term goal of making Kenya a favorite sporting destination while at same time creating awareness on the need to make environmental conservation a key focus area for stakeholders."

The Bank has also reaffirmed its commitment to environmental sustainability by allocating KShs. 1 million towards waste management and reforestation initiatives during the iconic event in a bid to minimize environmental impact and ensure the responsible disposal and recycling of waste generated throughout the event.