Angola: National Security Council Holds First Ordinary Session

Luanda — The National Security Council met Thursday, in Luanda, in its first session, under the guidance of the President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces, João Lourenço.

The meeting addressed specific topics within the scope of the National Security Council, which is a consultative body of the President of the Republic on matters relating to the conduct of National Security policy and strategy.

The National Security Council deals with the organization, functioning and discipline of the Angolan Armed Forces, the National Police and other bodies that guarantee the constitutional order and the State's intelligence and security bodies.

Members of this body include the Vice-President of the Republic, the presidents of the National Assembly, the Constitutional and Supreme Courts and the Attorney General of the Republic.

Ministers of State and ministers appointed by the President of the Republic are also part of the National Security Council, in addition to other entities that the Holder of the Executive Power determines. VIC/DOJ