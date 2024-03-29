Angola: China Wants to Strengthen Cooperation With Angola On Public Security

Luanda — The Chinese Ambassador to Angola Zhang Bin expressed Thursday in Luanda his country's interest in strengthening cooperation in the field of security and public order.

Speaking to the press, at the end of a meeting with the Minister of the Interior, Eugénio Laborinho, the diplomat thanked the individual and collective protection provided to Chinese citizens and companies operating in Angola.

"China is very grateful for the security protection work towards Chinese citizens and companies in Angola, so we will continue to demand that they observe the country's laws and regulations and carry out business in accordance with current law", he highlighted.

The ambassador praised the visit, this month, of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to China, which allowed the signing of several agreements.

For his part, the Minister of the Interior considered the cooperative relations between the ministerial department he heads and the Chinese Ministry of Public Security to be excellent, stressing that they are developing normally, with a view to pursuing common interests and objectives.

"The cooperation relations between the two institutions are carried out within the framework of the Cooperation Agreement on Security and Public Order, signed in Beijing in April 2012. We will always be grateful for the contribution that the people and Government of China have been providing to Angola in the process of diversification and development of its economy", he added.