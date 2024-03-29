Sudan: UK Parliamentarians Call for 'Immediate Ceasefire in Sudan, End to UAE Funding'

London — The Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Sudan and South Sudan, Conservative Party MP Rt Hon Vicky Ford, alongside her colleagues, issued a call for urgent action to address the escalating crisis in Sudan and South Sudan.

In a recent statement posted yesterday on her X page (formerly Twitter), Ford shared the decisions taken during their Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, March 20, the bipartisan group of UK parliamentarians expressed deep concern over the dire situation unfolding in the region.

"We remain deeply concerned about the dire and escalating situation in Sudan and South Sudan," the APPG statement read.

The group urged for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire from all parties involved in the conflict in Sudan. They also called upon external countries, including the United Arab Emirates, to halt all funding and arms provision to the warring factions.

"For all external countries, including the UAE, to end all funding to the warring parties and end all provision of arms to the conflict in Sudan," said by the British parliamentary group.

The APPG stressed the critical need for unrestricted humanitarian access to all areas of Sudan to assist civilians in need. They emphasised the urgency of addressing the dire food security situation and increasing financial contributions to humanitarian aid efforts.

"The international community must step up their financial contributions to humanitarian aid," the statement read.

Additionally, the group demanded an end to the culture of impunity, advocating for accountability for those responsible for crimes against humanity, including those committed during the previous genocide in Darfur.