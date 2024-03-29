Rwanda: Why Awareness, Collaborative Efforts Are Key in Eradicating GBV

Progress has been made in addressing Gender-based violence (GBV), for instance, through government strategies like providing free psycho-social, medical, and legal services to survivors under the Isange One Stop Centre in district hospitals across the country. However, GBV remains a significant concern that demands increased awareness.

To raise more awareness of GBV, the Rwanda Cooperation Initiative (RCI) collaborated with the International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders (CIFAL) to host a workshop on the psychological impact of GBV on personal and organisational productivity in Kigali on March 27.

During an interactive panel discussion, Jane Abatoni Gatete, the executive secretary of ARCT-RUHUKA, a national NGO of professional counsellors, highlighted the risks GBV imposes on children such as poor performance, school dropout, violence, rape, and more.

"When children lack parental care, guidance, and attention, their behaviour deteriorates, some start urinating on bed, hesitate to interact with others, spoil stuff, fail to concentrate in class, and become violent partners in the future especially if they watch their parents fight," she explained.

Lydia Mitali, the Gender Advisor at the Gender Monitoring Office (GMO), noted that due to family conflicts, children are left victims. They don't exercise their rights, such as the right to education as they drop out of school.

She highlighted that GBV results in early pregnancy among girls, especially if parents are absent, however, she illuminated approaches and strategies in place by GMO such as community dialogues with teen mothers and their parents and community leaders who are educated on their role in eliminating GBV, and strengthening awareness of gender mainstreaming.

"We organise mobile clinics with RIB to allow girls to file their cases, although some have failed to speak up yet their cases are critical. For parents, we create awareness of what it means to have a peaceful family, free from violence. We have established model villages to enlighten couples about sharing power, responsibilities, and speaking up while violated," Mitali stated.

For parents with children affected by GBV, GMO provides reconciliation and ensures that victims are not re-victimised.

Girls are encouraged to pursue their dreams even after becoming mothers, with examples of teen mothers who have achieved education and skills, Mitali pointed out.

In the workplace, Gatete stressed that GBV affects one's mental health and can be observed when an employee fails to deliver or meet their deadlines, complains, gossips for attention and favours, cries over issues, and so forth.

She added that victims of GBV have difficulty accepting what happened, highlighting that any kind of violence whether physical, psychological, sexual, or economic, impacts one's thinking. The consequences of GBV on mental health include depression, anxiety, anger, low self-esteem, isolation, and keeping quiet which affects one's behaviour, actions, and relationships with other people whether at work, at home, or in society.

Gatete urged men to speak up once violated and shun cultural norms that 'encourage them to be strong and not cry' when hurt.

"We ought to raise awareness and eliminate barriers and social norms that attribute men not to be men. They also face the same violence like women and the effects are the same as women."

Gatete further noted that GBV can be prevented if people reflect on their beliefs, actions, and opinions and why they have them, change their behaviour by admitting to their faults, commit to changing the way they think and act, and stop stereotyping men and women's roles.

Additionally, she emphasised reinforcing relationship skills, positive family relationships, effective and nonviolent communication, self-confidence, education and economic empowerment of both genders, engaging boys and men, and most importantly, facilitating access to post-GBV care services for healing.

Speaking at the event, Christine Nkulikiyinka, Chief Executive Officer of RCI, stressed that the workshop serves as a platform for public and private institutions to examine the complex layers of the psychological impact that GBV inflicts, extending far beyond just the individuals directly affected.

She highlighted that the repercussions of such violence rebound through families, communities, and even at the professional level, and the training fostered meaningful discussions, raised more awareness, and explored effective strategies for intervention and support.

Nkulikiyinka said, "It is fitting that we organise this event during March, International Women's Month, as GBV remains one of the most persistent challenges facing our societies, nationally and globally. By bringing together experts, practitioners, and stakeholders, we harnessed collective wisdom and experience."

She added that the workshop accentuated the importance of addressing GBV comprehensively and urgently with a sustained effort and collaboration across various sectors and stakeholders.

According to Rwanda's Demographic and Health Survey report published by the National Institute of Statistics (2019/20), 37 per cent of women and girls aged between 15-49, experienced physical or sexual, and psychological violence. The corresponding proportion among men is 30 per cent. The same report indicated that 46 per cent of ever-married women and 18 per cent of ever-married men have experienced spousal, physical, sexual, or emotional violence.