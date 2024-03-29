Rwanda: Gitego Dreaming of Move to Europe

AFC Leopards striker Arthur Gitego has vowed to keep working hard and consistently bagging more goals for him to achieve his dream of taking his professional football to Europe.

The Rwanda international has been in electric form since his move to Leopards in February, scoring four goals in his first two appearances, a performance that earned him a callup in the national team that played international friendlies with Botswana and Madagascar in Antananarivo.

Gitego's enthusiasm and commitment to contributing to the team's success were evident, marking a promising start to his journey with AFC Leopards.

The ambitious attacker said that he has no plan to stop scoring until European teams come calling for his services.

"Words can't explain how happy I am when I score. I want to keep working hard so that I can get the chance to score more goals for my club," Gitego told Times Sport.

"The target is to improve my game and I am looking forward to playing in Europe where football is more advanced and can change you into a top player. It is my dream to play there and I have to work for it," he added.

Gitego, 22 previously played for Heroes FC, Kiyovu Sports and Gicumbi FC. He was playing for Marines FC until Kenya powerhouse AFC Leopards signed him early in February.

Before moving to Kenya, the striker scored 16 goals during his one-year-and-a-half spell at Marines FC.

He may be enjoying a bright start to the Kenyan club but the young attacker admits he still has a long way to go to reach his peak as he targets to move to a European club in the near future.

"I am working hard so that I can be ready when I want to go to the top club, I need to keep moving from one step to another to master my game."

"My goal is that, in June, I would like to change the team but of course it has to be a top team. I would love to go somewhere higher because everything is possible if you pray, fight, believe and wait for a chance. I understand that I will not end my contract here, I am confident that a team, a good team, will come and buy my contract," he said.

Gitego's ability to consistently deliver top-notch performances has not only made him a standout figure at club level but also on the national stage as well, cementing his status as one of the most promising talents in Rwandan football.

He revealed that he played his first game for Leopard under a lot of pressure but he is now catching up.

"The thing that has helped me is that I've improved my mindset, when you get to the level of playing as a top player, you have to improve your mindset to focus on the job, focus on what's around you," he said.

Gitego has so far made four international appearances in the senior national team after establishing himself as a key figure during the Rwanda U-23 where he played four AFCON qualifying matches.

He made his senior debut for Rwanda in November 2023, and he was in the Amavubi squad that drew goalless with Zimbabwe before stunning South Africa 2-0 in the two 2026 World Cup qualifiers held at Huye Stadium.