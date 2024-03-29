Namibia: MVA Fund Urges Road Users to Prepare for Safe Journeys This Easter Weekend

As Namibia gears up for the Easter weekend, the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund has issued a stern call to all road users to prioritize safety on the roads to prevent loss of life. The Chief Executive of the MVA Fund, Rosalia Martins-Hausiku, emphasized the importance of being "journey prepared" in light of concerning statistics from previous Easter weekends.

During the 2023 Easter weekend, the MVA Fund recorded 35 crashes resulting in five fatalities and 106 injuries. Martins-Hausiku noted that while there was no change in the number of crashes compared to the previous year, fatalities had increased by two lives lost. In response to these figures, road safety partners have initiated heightened roadblock activations to mitigate potential accidents and casualties during the Easter holiday.

The MVA Fund, in collaboration with traffic law enforcement, will focus on journey preparedness, particularly emphasizing vehicle and driver fitness, and passenger safety. Specific attention will be given to major routes including the B1, Otjozondjupa, Oshikoto, Oshana, and Onhangwena, B2, Otjozondjupa to Erongo, B6, Khomas to Omaheke, and B14, Grootfontein to Gobabis roads.

Martins-Hausiku highlighted the upcoming Namibian Newspaper Cup scheduled in Gobabis, which is expected to increase traffic flow along the B6 and B14 roads. She reiterated the importance of the ongoing #ClickForLife Campaign, aimed at promoting the correct use of safety belts and child restraints to instill a culture of road safety among motorists and passengers.

Drawing from historical data, Martins-Hausiku emphasized that holiday seasons, including Easter weekend, are prone to increased motor vehicle crashes. The surge in traffic volumes, particularly on routes like the B1 and B2, heightens the risk of accidents during this period.

Acknowledging the grim history of Easter weekend accidents in Namibia, Martins-Hausiku urged the public to report crashes promptly to the MVA Fund's Toll-Free Accident Response Number 9682, emphasizing the potential to save lives through swift action. She concluded by extending well wishes for a safe and crash-free Easter weekend to all Namibians.