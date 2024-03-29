Namibia: Hartzenberg Achieves Historic Milestone As First Dual Chartered Accountant

Florian Hartzenberg has made history by becoming the first professional accountant in Namibia to attain both the Chartered Accountant Namibia (CA(NAM)) and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designations.

This achievement follows the recent Membership Pathway Agreement between the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Namibia (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).

As a member of CIMA, the world's leading professional body, and a founding member of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, Hartzenberg's accomplishment underscores the significance of the collaboration between ICAN and CIMA.

Fenni Nghikevali, Chief Executive at ICAN, described Hartzenberg's achievement as a milestone for the Membership Pathway Agreement, expressing satisfaction in seeing tangible results from the collaboration. "Congratulations to Hartzenberg for his remarkable accomplishment. Holding both the CA(NAM) and CGMA designations will set him apart in the industry and afford him the respect and benefits associated with these prestigious titles," added Nghikevali.

In response, Hartzenberg expressed his gratitude for the historic achievement, emphasizing his long-held ambition to become a chartered accountant in Namibia. He credited the completion of CIMA's CGMA Professional Qualification as instrumental in realizing this dream.

Acknowledging the collaboration between CIMA and ICAN, Hartzenberg highlighted the empowerment of finance professionals in Africa and expressed hope that his journey would inspire fellow accountants and aspiring professionals. He pledged to continue advancing the accounting profession both locally and internationally.

CIMA emphasized the benefits of the dual designation agreement, highlighting the proficiency in finance, operations, strategy, and management that comes with the CGMA designation. Eligible ICAN members seeking the CGMA designation will benefit from exemptions from 15 of CIMA's 16 CGMA examinations, further streamlining their path to dual certification.