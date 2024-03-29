Angola: Basketball - Fab Declares Minute of Silence in Afonso Silva Honor

28 March 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB) has decreed that between the 27th and 30th of this month, a minute of silence be observed in all basketball games scheduled in the country, in honor of the former international player Afonso Silva "Ti Fon", who will be buried today in the Alto das Cruzes cemetery, in Luanda, an official source disclosed.

The former 1° de Agosto basketball player was found dead on Sunday at his residence, in the São Paulo neighborhood, urban district of Sambizanga, Municipality of Luanda, victim of illness.

Ti Fon, as he was known in sports, began his career at Grupo Desportivo da Nocal and became popular for Atlético Sport Aviação (ASA) and 1º de Agosto, in addition to the Angola's National Team, where he won the Afrobasket 2003 title, in Egypt.

Afonso Silva was national champion for ASA and 1º de Agosto, two-time African club champion representing the last one, in 2002 and 2004.

Afonso Silva worked as coach of the 1º de Agosto youth teams.

