Southern Africa: Angola and UN Address Peace, Security in Great Lakes Region

27 March 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Issues linked to peace and security in the Great Lakes region, mainly political instability in the east of Demoratic Republic of Congo (DRC), dominated the meeting this Wednesday, in Luanda, between the Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, and Huang Xia, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General.

According to a note sent to ANGOP, during the meeting the two personalities also talked about the conflict in Sudan and South-Sudan, the Luanda Peace Roadmap and the Nairobi Declaration, in addition to the recent tripartite ministerial meeting, which brought the Luanda high-level delegations from DRC and Rwanda.

Likewise, they spoke about the meetings held, on different days, between the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, and his counterparts from the DRC, Félix Tshisekedi, and from Rwanda, Paul Kagame, which also took place in the Angolan capital.

The two statesmen analyzed, in detail, all the diplomatic efforts that have been made, both by the African Union (AU) Champion for Peace and Reconciliation in Africa and Angolan Head of State, and by the facilitators for Peace appointed by the continental organization, as well as by international mediators.

The assessment made on the situation in the Great Lakes Region, mainly on the DRC-Rwanda political conflict, continues to be considered of great concern, which requires special attention and incessant combination of efforts from all actors in the international arena involved in the process.

