Angolan MPs Take Part in Session of Brazil's Federal Chamber of Deputies

Luanda — The Angolan parliamentary delegation headed by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Carolina Cerqueira, on Wednesday in Brasilia, Brazil, took part in the session of the Foreign Affairs and National Defence Committee of the Federal Chamber of Deputies of the Brazilian Congress.

After expressing their happiness at the presence of the Angolan parliamentary delegation, the Brazilian MPs who spoke emphasised the historical ties of friendship and brotherhood that unite the two peoples and countries.

The privileged space that Angolan culture occupies in Brazil through literature was emphasised, with the publication of works by Angolan writers, particularly Agostinho Neto, Pepetela and Ondjaki.

As part of the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the Senate of Brazil, on Tuesday the Angolan parliamentarians took part in the international seminar on "Democracy and New Technologies - Challenges of the Digital Age", in conferences and panels where topics such as "Technology and Democracy - How to guarantee fundamental values", "Digital Democracy - Lessons and Challenges", "Artificial Intelligence" and "Democracy - Prospects for the Future, Minimum State, Democracy, Labour and Artificial Intelligence" were discussed.

On the last day of its working agenda in Brazil, the Angolan delegation took part in debates on "Constitutional Design - Governing Technology and Digital Agents in the 21st Century", "Defence of Democracy in the Technological and Interconnected World" and "Electoral Campaigns - Deadlocks and Alternatives".

The Angolan Parliament delegation on Monday attended a musical artistic show named "Senate 200 years - A Journey Towards the Future".

The delegation includes MPs Ângela Bragança, Américo Chivukuvuku and Vigílio Tyova.