Angola: President João Lourenço Discusses Regional Issues With African Union Chairman

27 March 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, spoke on the phone on Wednesday in the Province of Luanda with the Acting Chairman of the African Union (AU), Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

According to a press release, the conversation centred on regional issues, in which Mohamed Ould Ghazouani expressed his support for João Lourenço's mediation efforts to restore peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The phone conversation also discussed the coordination within the Bureau of the Assembly of the African Union, a structure in which Angola holds the First-Vice Presidency.

At the last Summit of Heads of State in February, Mauritania took over the rotating presidency of the African Union.

President Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani pledged to make every effort to respond to the continent's challenges.

Mauritania was appointed to take over the African Union's helm and Angola, a candidate for the presidency of the organisation in 2025, occupies the first vice-presidency, the Republic of Congo occupies the second presidency, while Ghana is the third.

