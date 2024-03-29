Namibia: Love Triangle Leads to Attempted Murder Charge

Oshakati — The Ondangwa police have opened a case of attempted murder and assault through threatening against man who reportedly attacked his girlfriend's 30-year-old lover at the town's Uupopo location on Sunday.

Confirming the incident, Head of the Namibian Police Force's Oshana Community Policing Sub-division, Chief Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, said the victim allegedly received a text message from the woman inviting him to her place in the Shinime Shimvula area.

"A few minutes later, while in the room, she told the victim that her boyfriend had arrived and instructed him to hide in the toilet as her boyfriend was aggressive and dangerous," Aiyambo said.

However, minutes later, the victim reportedly decided to come out of hiding and fled but the suspect allegedly chased after him and fired shots in his direction.

He then stopped running and the suspect grabbed him and force-marched back to his girlfriend's place. He reportedly continued questioning the victim before driving to the Ondangwa dump site and left him there.

The suspect has not yet been arrested and police investigations continue. -Nampa