Namibia: Love Triangle Leads to Attempted Murder Charge

28 March 2024
New Era (Windhoek)
By Correspondent

Oshakati — The Ondangwa police have opened a case of attempted murder and assault through threatening against man who reportedly attacked his girlfriend's 30-year-old lover at the town's Uupopo location on Sunday.

Confirming the incident, Head of the Namibian Police Force's Oshana Community Policing Sub-division, Chief Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, said the victim allegedly received a text message from the woman inviting him to her place in the Shinime Shimvula area.

"A few minutes later, while in the room, she told the victim that her boyfriend had arrived and instructed him to hide in the toilet as her boyfriend was aggressive and dangerous," Aiyambo said.

However, minutes later, the victim reportedly decided to come out of hiding and fled but the suspect allegedly chased after him and fired shots in his direction.

He then stopped running and the suspect grabbed him and force-marched back to his girlfriend's place. He reportedly continued questioning the victim before driving to the Ondangwa dump site and left him there.

The suspect has not yet been arrested and police investigations continue. -Nampa

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.