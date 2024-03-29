Ethiopia: Deputy PM Temesgen Launches Nationwide Environmental Protection Movement

Addis Ababa, — Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh has launched a six-day nationwide environmental protection movement.

This movement will be held under the guiding theme: "No More Pollution, Stimulating Beauty," it was learned.

Today's launching program was attended by regional chief administrators, heads of regional environmental protection offices and representatives of international organizations.

In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen underscored that Ethiopia has embarked on massive environmental protection activities.

Accordingly, the nation has been implementing tremendous environmental protection works including the Green Legacy Initiative to make the cities beautiful and clean as well as to execute a riverside development.

Temesgen stated that the nationwide environmental protection movement that started today is instrumental to prevent environmental pollution and strengthen the endeavors started in this sphere.

He further elaborated the movement aimed at building a beautiful and convenient city by making the garbage that the cities dispose of in a proper manner.

The deputy prime minister also stressed the need for introducing another nationwide movement to prevent noise pollution.

He finally emphasized that we should focus on reducing air, water, soil and noise pollution by involving the community.