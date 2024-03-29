Malawi: Chakwera Hosts US Senators - Hails Strong and Enduring US-Malawi Partnership During Talks

President Lazarus Chakwera has praised the enduring alliance between Malawi and the United States during bilateral discussions with members of the USA Congress consisting of five Senators, on Wednesday.

Highlighting significant contributions across various sectors including education, agriculture, and healthcare, President Chakwera emphasized the pivotal role of US support in addressing pressing issues such as the current food crisis in the country.

Led by Senator Patty Murray, (WA). Chair; Senate Appropriations Committee the congressional delegation reiterated the commitment to bolster cooperation, focusing on leveraging technology and modern agricultural practices.

Reflecting on the historical ties dating back to 1964, President Chakwera expressed optimism for further expansion and deepening of the relationship, despite challenges such as disasters and rising commodity prices stressing those fruitful discussions are what strengthen bilateral ties.

His Excellency stressed that the country needs a "paradigm shift" in terms of the financing for development that currently exists, adding that it is time for transformative strategies for Malawi and the continent in line with the Vision 2063 agenda.

President Chakwera went further by offering suggestions for areas of collaboration between the US and Malawi that need to be magnified, including comprehensive investment in the mining sector; enhancing capacity building; leveraging expertise in technology and software engineering by supporting partnerships with institutions like MUBAS; investing in infrastructure development including establishing efficient and sufficient road networks and sustaining open engagement and discussions on matters of mutual benefit including international peace and stability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi External Relations U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile the US delegation hailed the vast potential for collaboration in many areas in Malawi including mining and water and sanitation as well as partnerships in the agro-industry citing Macademia nuts as a prospective commodity that could open doors for partnership between the two countries, given the quality of the product in Malawi.

One of the senators also pointed out that the collaboration should provide solutions to not just the growing of Macademia nuts, but also the production.

Min of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Nancy Tembo also hailed the collaboration with the US, saying the two nations share common areas of interest including children's welfare, and investment in minerals. Hon Tembo also said that the US' 2025 development strategy aligns with Malawi's 2063 blueprint.

Also in attendance during the discussions was Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Sam Kawale who thanked the US delegation for the existing partnerships that Malawi has benefited from including one with North Carolina State University, which provides for investment in research at Malawian academic institutions."