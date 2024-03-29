Malawi: Govt Commends Nice for Promoting Wash At the Grassroots

The Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has commended National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) for taking an active role in raising awareness and promoting water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services at the grassroots level.

Speaking in Lilongwe when she opened a two-day learning event on WASH in health facilities, Chiponda observed that NICE is working closely with other organizations in improving sanitation by creating demand for sanitation services and promoting good sanitation behaviors.

"I didn't know that NICE is also involved in water issues. I was thinking that NICE would only come out to provide civic and voter education in 2025," jokingly said the minister.

Chiponda assured NICE of her ministry's commitment to working with the organization to raise more awareness on WASH services in all the corners of the country.

NICE District Programme Officer for Zomba, Kondwani Newa, said using its rights-based approaches to water and sanitation as well as maternal health service delivery, the organization has been promoting the aspect of governance in the water sector.

Newa said NICE believes that service delivery can only improve through good governance.

"NICE is building the capacities of citizens on the demand side of governance to be able to identify vulnerabilities and claim their rights. At the same time, we are building the capacity of the duty-bearers on the supply side of governance to be responsive," he narrated.