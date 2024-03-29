Malawi: Govt Commends Nice for Promoting Wash At the Grassroots

28 March 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has commended National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) for taking an active role in raising awareness and promoting water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services at the grassroots level.

Speaking in Lilongwe when she opened a two-day learning event on WASH in health facilities, Chiponda observed that NICE is working closely with other organizations in improving sanitation by creating demand for sanitation services and promoting good sanitation behaviors.

"I didn't know that NICE is also involved in water issues. I was thinking that NICE would only come out to provide civic and voter education in 2025," jokingly said the minister.

Chiponda assured NICE of her ministry's commitment to working with the organization to raise more awareness on WASH services in all the corners of the country.

NICE District Programme Officer for Zomba, Kondwani Newa, said using its rights-based approaches to water and sanitation as well as maternal health service delivery, the organization has been promoting the aspect of governance in the water sector.

Newa said NICE believes that service delivery can only improve through good governance.

"NICE is building the capacities of citizens on the demand side of governance to be able to identify vulnerabilities and claim their rights. At the same time, we are building the capacity of the duty-bearers on the supply side of governance to be responsive," he narrated.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.