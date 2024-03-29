North Africa: Tunisia to Host 1st Decarbonisation Mediterranean Forum, End of Sep.2024 (Utica)

29 March 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Tunisia will host the first Mediterranean Decarbonisation Forum by the end of September 2024, announced the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA).

A preparatory meeting was held on Friday in Tunis, the confederation said in a press release.

This event will be an occasion to present the decarbonisation ecosystem in Tunisia and in the Mediterranean.

Participants will learn about innovative and effective solutions for making a successful transition to carbon neutrality.

The forum will also be a timely opportunity for discussion, mutual learning and joined-up action in support of the low-carbon strategy and fight against climate change.

"An organising committee bringing together all the stakeholders will be set up in the next few days," UTICA added.

The preparatory meeting was attended by UTICA President Hichem Elloumi, Technical Centre for Mechanical and Electronic Industries (FEDELEC) President Adel Manaa, United Nations Development Programme (UNPD) Resident Representative in Tunisia Celine Moyroud and National Energy Management Agency (ANME) Director General Fathi Hanchi, as well as representatives of the various organisations and institutions involved in the issue of decarbonisation.

