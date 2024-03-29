South Africa: Gauteng Motorists Will Travel Freely On Their Roads Without E-Tolls

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party in Gauteng (IFP Gauteng) welcomes the official government gazette announcing the end of e-tolls in Gauteng, with effect from the 1 April 2024.

From the onset of the e-tolling system, the IFP Gauteng was firmly opposed to its implementation based on the principle that it was an irrational and unfair system, that only tolled Gauteng motorists, for the use of urban freeways that are used by all. This system caused undue financial burden for motorists, who face other rising transport-related costs such as fuel hikes.

The IFP Gauteng views the end of this e-tolls as a victory for the people of Gauteng, who have been defiant against it for nearly a decade. Gauteng motorist have been the ones who were unfairly saddled with this unworkable system. The IFP salutes citizens for their resolve in not paying for a system that only sought to abuse their right to fair access and use public of freeways in their province.

At last sanity and sound-reasoning has prevailed. And finally, the motorists will travel freely on their roads without the worry of e-toll bills.