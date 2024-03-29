Angola: Governor Assures Creation of Plan to Mitigate Drought

Ondjiva — The southern Cunene governor, Gerdina Didalelwa, announced on Thursday the creation of a contingency plan to mitigate the effects of the drought affecting the province and, consequently, jeopardizing the current 2023/2024 agricultural campaign.

Speaking at the 2nd ordinary meeting of the provincial government, the governor said the government will work to find viable solutions to the hunger problem within two months, given the poor harvest of agricultural products at that time.

According to Gerdina Didalelwa, the agricultural campaign went off to a satisfactory start, but in February there was a break in the rain, which negatively affected most of the production in the countryside.

Along with the lack of rain, she pointed to the appearance of some pests, which have also damaged crops, as another setback facing the province.

"Difficult times are ahead, due to the lack of water and food for the people in these locations," the governor said.

During the ordinary session, the participants analyzed the state of play of the current agricultural campaign, the disciplinary process of the public administration, intervention and improvement of the roads in the city of Ondjiva. FI/LHE/QCB/TED/AMP