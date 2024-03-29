Southern Africa: SADC Urged to Increase Funding to Combat Child Labor

Lubango — The Southern African Trade Union Coordination Council (SATUCC) has urged member states of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to increase budget allocations in order to combat child labor "more effectively".

Speaking at the Meeting of SADC Ministers of Employment and Labor and Social Partners, SATUCC deputy chairperson Joy Beene defended the "urgency" for member states to develop and implement national actions to eliminate child labor.

The SATUCC chairperson acknowledged that although some countries have implemented actions to combat child labor, there is still "a lot" to be done for the actions to be complete.

He stressed that SATUCC remains committed to governments to eliminate child labor and ensure that all children have access to education and decent work afterwards.

Unemployment and underemployment, according to the source, continue to be a "major" challenge for member states, requiring determined formulation and implementation of national employment policies and other favorable strategic policies.

"It is important that member states strengthen information to training systems on the labor market and use the defined statistical standards and their surveys to improve harmonization and comparability at regional level, as well as stepping up efforts to ensure that workers' rights and welfare are fully protected and promoted," he added.

For the Chairman of the SADC Private Sector Forum (SPSF), Nester Mukwehwa, the region faces various challenges, from high levels of unemployment to informal economy, the latter leading the community to challenges in terms of low wages, insecurity and lack of social protection.

The Meeting of the Ministers of Employment and Labor of the Southern African Development Community and Social Partners began on Sunday 24 with a three-day technical meeting of experts.EM/MS//DAN/AMP