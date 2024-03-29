Angola: US Senator Notes Improvements in Angola Public Health Services

Luanda — The president of the US Senate, Patty Murray, on Thursday in Luanda expressed her enthusiasm for the good results achieved by US investment in public health in Angola.

Speaking at the end of an audience with Angolan president João Lourenço, the US Senator said the United States of America has Angola as a great partner, although there is still a lot of work to be done.

"We are very excited to be here and to see the results achieved through our investments in the public health sector. Over the last 25 years, we've invested around 700 million dollars and it's satisfying to see the results, particularly in terms of improving the public health sector in Angola." The politician said.

Patty Murray also said that the US will continue to support the development of the Lobito Corridor because of its key role in Angola's development, since it should benefit everyone from small farmers to large investors.

According to Senator Christopher Coons, the US should make it easier for American companies to attract investment to the Lobito Corridor and, through the Corridor, invest in public health and agriculture, in order to make cooperation between the two states more fruitful.

Today's agenda also includes a visit by the US senators to the Technical Institute of Health in Luanda, in order to highlight US assistance programs in Angola such as Community Development and Health Agents (ADECOS), management of the medicines supply chain, training of health specialists and family planning.

The US has been a partner in improving health services for Angolans, with the purchase of essential medicines and vaccines and the strengthening of laboratories.

The US delegation includes Senators Gary Peters, Catherine Cortez Masto and Peter Welch. MR/ADR/DAN/AMP