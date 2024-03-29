Rwanda: Skol Brewery Scholarships - Empowering Future Leaders

In a bid to champion educational growth and empower Rwanda's youth, SKOL Brewery Ltd has awarded scholarships to the 3rd cohort of its university scholarship programme for the academic year 2024. This milestone marks another year of the brewery's unwavering commitment to nurturing the nation's young talents.

Launched in 2021 under the patronage of Mrs. Maïté Relecom, the scholarship programme has since grown to be a source of encouragement and opportunity for the children of SKOL Brewery Ltd employees who are pursuing secondary and undergraduate education.

The initiative demonstrates a comprehensive approach to education by also providing support to students enrolled in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

This programme stands as a testament to SKOL Brewery's deep investment in youth development, by providing them with the tools and support needed for academic and skills advancement.

Over the past three years, the initiative has made significant strides, benefiting over 195 students at the secondary level and supporting over 30 scholars in their undergraduate studies. The impact of the programme is palpable, with recipients expressing gratitude for the financial relief it provides.

One beneficiary shared, "The scholarship from SKOL has covered my children's school fees entirely, allowing me to allocate those funds towards my family's development."

SKOL Brewery Ltd remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing future generations, empowering them to make meaningful contributions to society.