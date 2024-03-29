Rwanda: University of Kigali Hosts 'Iot Work Exposure Day' for Women in Tech

In pursuit of fostering gender diversity and promoting women's participation in the rapidly evolving field of technology, the University of Kigali hosted an 'Internet of Things (IoT) Work Exposure Day' to empower women in technology for innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The event took place on March 26, 2024, at the UoK Kigali campus and was attended by aspiring female technologists passionate about IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The initiative, organised by the university's School of Computing and Information Technology in collaboration with industry partners, sought to bridge the gender gap prevalent in ST (Science and Technology) fields, particularly within the burgeoning domains of IoT and AI.

Dr Wilson Musoni, Dean of the School of Computing and Information Technology at the University of Kigali, emphasised the significance of empowering women in technology, stating that the purpose of the event was twofold; firstly, to provide a platform for women in tech to explore and engage with cutting-edge advancements in AI and IoT, and secondly, to empower and inspire the next generation of female innovators to pursue careers in these transformative fields, adding that "by amplifying the voices and contributions of women in tech, we aim at driving innovation forward and creating a more diverse and inclusive tech ecosystem."

Prof. Ogechi Adeola, the Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Academics at UoK, expressed her excitement about students who presented their projects at the event, stating that having such a diverse and talented group of individuals underscores the importance of promoting gender diversity and inclusivity in the tech sector to drive positive change and shape the future of AI innovation.

The IoT Work Exposure Day also featured panel discussions and networking opportunities, allowing participants to engage with industry professionals, share experiences, and seek mentorship opportunities. Such interactions go a long way to foster a supportive ecosystem for women in tech, nurture their aspirations, and facilitate their professional growth in the dynamic landscape of digital innovation.