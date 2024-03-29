Egypt: Support From Unesco for Egypt's Initiative to Confront Climate Change

The Executive Council of UNESCO issued a resolution unanimously among its members, affirming the support of the organization's 194 member states for Egypt's initiative to support adaptation and resilience in the water sector to confront climate change, which was launched during the COP 27 conference in Sharm El Sheikh.

Ambassador Alaa Youssef, Egypt's ambassador to Paris and Egypt's permanent representative to UNESCO, stressed in his speech the importance of this initiative, which represented a pioneering Egyptian contribution to water issues, pointing to the great support the initiative received internationally.

The decision issued by the Executive Council aims to confirm UNESCO's commitment to supporting the implementation of the initiative, mobilizing support from the organization's member states, and providing technical assistance to the countries most affected by water distress conditions, especially among African countries, other developing countries, and the least developed.