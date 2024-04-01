Kenya: KQ Partners With Magical Kenya Open Golf Tournament 2024

Kenya Airways has announced its collaboration with Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) as the official airline partner for next year's Magical Kenya tournament.

In this partnership, Kenya Airways will facilitate seamless travel for participants, tourists, and spectators leveraging its extensive global network, effectively connecting Nairobi with the world.

The airline will be responsible for transporting European Tour Group members and KOGL officials to Kenya, while also extending discounted fares to over 200 players and caddies destined for DP World Tour locations.

Allan Kilavuka, CEO of Kenya Airways, emphasised the airline's commitment to leveraging sports for the socio-economic advancement of Kenya and Africa.

"Partnering with the Magical Kenya Open underscores Kenya Airways' commitment to elevating Kenya and Africa on the global stage of sports and tourism. This prestigious tournament not only aligns with our aspirations but also serves as a platform to showcase Kenya's rich cultural heritage and natural allure," said Mr Kilavuka.

Kenya Airways, a staunch advocate for Kenyan tourism, anticipates that its collaboration with the Magical Kenya Open will significantly enhance tourism prospects, spotlighting Kenya as a premier destination for both golfing enthusiasts and vacationers alike.

Established in 1967 on the Safari Circuit, the Magical Kenya Open holds the distinction as a professional men's golf tournament and forms an integral part of the DP World Tour, Europe's premier men's professional golf circuit.

Following the conclusion of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in Doha, Qatar, the DP World Tour will journey to Kenya for its next leg, underlining the country's growing prominence in the global golfing arena.